OSWEGO – Addison M. Stone, 93, of Oswego, New York, died on June 18, 2022.

Born in Waterford, Connecticut, he was the son of the late George and Laura (King) Stone.

Addison was a proud US Navy Veteran. After serving, he worked on Electric Boat Nuclear Submarines in Groton, Connecticut. Addison worked for the Local 777 as a Pipefitter working on both Nine Mile I and II. He enjoyed pole vaulting, bowling, trout fishing, trips to the casino, and playing pool. He was a member of the American Legion Post 268.

Surviving are his twin sons, Gene (Kathy) Stone of Fulton and Dean (Jacki) Stone of Scriba, stepdaughter Uyvonda Culp of N.C., stepsons Lewis Russell, Robert Weaver, and Carl Weaver, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Dagmer (Hamm) Stone and brothers Lester, Cleveland, and George Stone, a sister Lillian Ellis, and stepchildren Ronald, David, and Kenny Weaver.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Peck’s Cemetery, Scriba.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

