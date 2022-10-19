OSWEGO – Amanda L. Klock, 38, of Oswego, New York, passed unexpectedly on October 16, 2022.

Born in Oswego, Amanda was the daughter of Terrence and Darlene (Fox) Klock.

Amanda was a happy person who enjoyed listening to music and reading. She especially loved spending time with her children, family, and friends.

Amanda is survived by her loving parents, her beloved children Alizeya Soto-Cruz and Miguel Soto-Cruz all of Oswego, and her brothers Kenneth (Rebekah) Webster and Brad Webster. Amanda is also survived by her stepbrothers Jamie Klock, Terry Klock, Jeremy Klock, and her stepsister Jennifer Klock.

Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the college fund account for Alizeya and Miguel Soto-Cruz, in the care of Vanessa Bevacqua, 3712 County Route 57 Oswego NY 13126.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

