SCRIBA, NY – Amy Marie Burdick, 48, of Scriba, New York, passed away peacefully, into the arms of The Father in Heaven on October 7, 2021, as she was surrounded by her family.

Born in Hornell New York, Amy was the daughter of the late Phillip and Marlene (Mead) Hurlburt and of the father who raised her Emanon Peeso of Liverpool.

Amy was a loving wife and homemaker who enjoyed taking care of those around her. She had a green thumb and could often be found working in her gardens. She also loved to bake and was a creative crafter. Amy was very family orientated and loved to talk. She always took time to visit and catch up with the people she loved. She loved her family and her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

Amy is survived by her adoring husband Scott, her daughters Rachel Hurlburt of Oswego, Miranda Northrup (Andrew Henderberg) of Clyde, and Kayla Impson of Wolcott, and her sons Christopher Northrup of Oswego and John Northrup of Elmira. She also leaves behind her brothers Homer (Becky) and Phillip (Audra) Hurlburt of Hornell, Tony Peeso of Syracuse, and Joe Peeso of Corning, her sisters Jamie (James) Abbott of Hornell and Emberley (Steve) Milan of Wolcott. and 13 beloved grandchildren Jayden, Damien, Arianna, Bradley, Jayme, Julian, Lyeth, Tristan, Leah, Jr., Alyssa, Wyatt, Christopher, MacKenzie, and Julia, also many loving aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews, and her special friend Kelley Meyers Thompson of Oswego.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, October 15 at Nelson Funeral Home, from 11 to 2 p.m. A graveside service will follow in North Scriba Cemetery.

Amy’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

