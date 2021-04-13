OSWEGO – Barbara A. Knight, 92, of Oswego passed peacefully on April 12, 2021.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Anna Louise (Donahue) Denton.

Barbara was a Lab Technologist. She retired from Onondaga County and was previously employed by Oswego Hospital.

Barbara was very interested in genealogy. She also loved to travel with her husband Traver and their family and friends. She also enjoyed photography and had fun playing Bingo.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was predeceased by her husband Traver C. Knight, and her daughter Judith Myhill.

Barbara is survived by her brother Clark (Sharon) Denton of N. Syracuse, four grandchildren Michelle (Scott) Nearbin, Robyn Hammer, Samantha (John) Pogue, and Robert (Kelly) Myhill, son in law Kevin (Carol) Myhill, six great-grandchildren, and four nieces and nephews.

A graveside service with Pastor Bruce Schrader will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Noon at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Barbara’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

