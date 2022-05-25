OSWEGO – Barbara M. Chvala, 81, of Oswego, New York, passed away in Concord Hospital in New Hampshire on May 18, 2022.

Born in Minetto, New York, Barbara was the daughter of the late Nelson and Lucinda (McGregor) Jodway.

Barbara is survived by her children Dan and Robin Chvala of Oswego, James and Nancy Chvala of California, Richard and Donna Chvala of South Carolina, David Chvala and Joan Abare of Oswego, and Mike and Hearther Chvala of New Hampshire. Also surviving are many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Barbara was preceded in death by her husband Kasper S. Chvala.

In honoring Barbara’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. Entombment will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at All Saints Mausoleum, St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

