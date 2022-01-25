OSWEGO – Betty Milstead, 85, of Bishop Commons in Oswego, New York, passed away January 24, 2022.

Born in El Paso, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Lowell and Willie (Davenport) Oler. She worked as a Clinical Social Worker in Austin, Texas. Betty enjoyed people and music. She was a master seamstress and was very creative.

Surviving is her daughter, Debbie (Scott) Furlong of Oswego; a brother Lowell “Tom” Oler of New Mexico; five grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her son Steven Milstead and a grandchild.

There will be no services at this time. Arrangements are in the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

