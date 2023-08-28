OSWEGO, NY – Carol J. Strauts, of Oswego, passed away on August 25, 2023, at the age of 79. Carol was the daughter of the late Merton and Helen Beshures.

Carol loved her family and was a devoted mother and grandmother. Carol enjoyed the quiet beauty of sitting outside watching the butterflies and birds while her beloved golden retriever played in the yard.

Carol was preceded in death by Merton “Butch” Beshures, Ana Mae Ladd, Rockwell “Rocky” Beshures and survived by Linda Walter, Elizabeth McQuaid, John Beshures, Richard Beshures, and Jack Beshures.

Surviving are her children, Ronald Hillman of Oswego, Shelley Hillman West (husband Duane) of Colorado, Douglas Hillman of Oswego, and her five grandchildren, Morgan Cilano (Hillman), Devon Hillman, Kyle West, Vaughn, and Clara Thingvoll.

Carol was an Avon representative for over 30 years serving the local community of Oswego with finally retiring from her 20 years career service with the NYS Canal System. She loved volunteering her time of five years at the Oswego Hospital enjoying, meeting, and greeting patients along with attending the volunteer luncheons.

The family will be holding a small service, and arrangements will be under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related