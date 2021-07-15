FULTON – Carter John Vashaw, age 19, of Fulton, New York, passed away after a courageous battle with Diffuse Leptomeningeal Glioneuronal cancerous tumors on July 15, 2021.

Carter faced this fight the way he faced life in general; with positivity, strength and his heart of gold.

Carter was born September 27, 2001, in Syracuse, New York, to John and Sharon (Langtry) Vashaw with a hockey stick in his hand. Carter was an avid hockey fan and player. He could be seen cheering on the Sabres and the Black Hawks and skated his way through all levels of the Oswego Minor Hockey League.

Carter attended Volney Elementary, Fulton Junior High School, G. Ray Bodley High School and graduated from Oswego High School in 2019. During his high school career, he was as committed his academia as he was to his hockey and lacrosse teams.

Carter went on to study Business Management at SUNY Canton where he was also a member of the SUNY Canton Kangaroos Men’s Lacrosse Team. In November 2020, during his sophomore year, Carter became ill. Convinced he would be the one to beat this rare form of brain cancer, he persevered through numerous treatments and successfully completed his fall coursework.

In addition to the time he spent at the rink and on the field, Carter could be found on the golf course, fishing on the riverbanks, and hitting the ski slopes. He also enjoyed hunting and helping out at the family business, Vashaw’s Collision. While attending SUNY Canton he was employed at the St. Lawrence University Golf Course.

Carter is survived by his mother, Sharon (Langtry) Vashaw, his father and step-mother, John and Heather Vashaw, his brother and best friend, Austin, and step-siblings, Brianna, Bryson, and Braelynn Bush.

Also left to cherish his memory and spirit are his paternal grandfather John (Poppy) Vashaw, several aunts, uncles, cousins and loyal friends.

Predeceasing Carter are his maternal grandparents, John (Butch) and Carolyn Langtry, paternal grandmother, Patricia Vashaw and cousin Ashley Cowden.

Carter will be remembered by all who loved him as a kind and genuine soul, with the most infectious smile, who was always looking out for and helping others.

Calling hours will be held 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 18, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street Oswego.

Funeral Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Carter Vashaw to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Research Fund (c/o Kathy Warren, MD, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Avenue, DANA 3154, Boston, MA 02215).

