OSWEGO, NY – Catherine Lois Hough, 90, a resident of the town of Oswego, died Tuesday, September 12, 2023, in Syracuse.

Catherine was born on September 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Catherine and Harvey Seymour Sr. She was the wife of the late Arthur Hough Jr.

At one time, Catherine worked in the office at Sealright in Fulton. She retired from the Nestles Corp., Fulton, where she had been employed for approximately 30 years in the wrapping department.

Catherine was a former high ranking member of the VFW and the Oswego Moose Lodge. She enjoyed gardening, bowling, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Arthur Jay (Debbie) Hough and Thomas (Debbie) Hough; a daughter-in-law, Sue Hough; two brothers David (Marion) Seymour and William (Pat) Seymour; two sisters, Ruth Porter and Donna Reed; eight grandchildren, Jodie Osmun, Trisha Stone, Jeremy Hough, Andrew Hough, Abbey Hough, Melissa Patchin, Kayla Troast, and Thomas Hough; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Catherine was predeceased by a son, Daniel, and a great-granddaughter, Stella.

Calling hours will be held from 4-6 p.m., with a funeral service to follow, on Wednesday, Sept. 20, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

