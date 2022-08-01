MINETTO, NY – Daniel Bruce Griffin, 51, of Minetto, New York, passed away on July 30, 2022, after a hard fight against cancer, with his wife and three daughters by his side.

Born in Potsdam, New York, he was the son of Dennis and Elizabeth Anne (Olmsted) Griffin. Dan was married to his best friend, Sharon Deshaies, for 28 years. They made Minetto their home, where they raised three strong, intelligent daughters.

Dan attended Madrid-Waddington High School and went on to earn his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SUNY Oswego. His career spanned nearly 30 years in the Office of Admissions at the college, most recently as Director. His dedication to his work and colleagues was palpable; he was often described as Oswego’s “biggest cheerleader,” always putting students first.

Dan will be remembered as a kind, understanding person who had a unique ability to make connections with people everywhere he went. He might best be known for his sense of humor and quick wit, as he never failed to make others laugh, no matter the circumstances. Dan was hardworking in all aspects of his life– a trait he attributed to his mother, whom he adored.

On weekends Dan could be seen either tending his yard or washing his vehicles and when the work was done, enjoying a beer and watching the Yankees win. But most of all, Dan enjoyed spending time with his family– his wife, his three girls, and his beloved pets, Finn and Casey. He cherished every moment, took pleasure in simple things like quiet mornings and a good book, and never took anything for granted.

Daniel is predeceased by his father, Dennis; brother, David; and sister Denise McKnight.

Surviving is his wife, Sharon; daughters, Hannah, Natalie, and Allison; mother, Anne; brothers, Dennis (Fran), Donny, Darrin (Janice), and Dean (Julie); sisters, Diane (Jim) Latimer, Deena (Wally) Claffey, and Darlene (Bill) Nelson; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call on Thursday, August 4 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Minetto. Burial will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery.

A scholarship at SUNY Oswego is being established to honor Dan’s legacy at the college. Gifts can be made in Dan’s memory to the Daniel B. Griffin ’92 M’00 Memorial Scholarship fund or by mail to the Oswego College Foundation, University Development, 215 Sheldon Hall, Oswego, NY 13126, or by telephone at 315-312-3003.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

