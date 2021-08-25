OSWEGO COUNTY – Daniel Daesoo Rank, 52, passed away on August 23, 2021, after a long fight with kidney failure.

He was born in Seoul, Korea, on January 22, 1969. He came to America and joined the Rank family in 1973. He became a proud American when he was in third grade.

Dan graduated from Mexico High School and attended classes at SUNY Oswego. He graduated second in his class, in 1991, at South Florida Community College, Criminal Justice Academy. Dan was also an accomplished cook. Locally, he worked at Waterstreet Cafe, The Pressbox, and the 1850 House. He was a saute chef for Grimaldi’s and Dominick’s in Syracuse.

Daniel became General Manager of Dublin’s Irish Whiskey Pub in Hollywood for several years. While there, he received an award from the Mayor of Hollywood for his ability to blend locals with the stars.

He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan from the age of 9.

Dan was predeceased by this father Jeffrey Rank; his uncle, Michael Rank; his stepfather, David Harbert; his stepbrother, Matthew Harbert; and both sets of grandparents.

He is survived by his mother Helena Harbert (Terry Cummings); his sister, Sheli Gossett (Robert Gunthorp) his sister, Kerry O’Shields (Darin); his brother, David Harbert II (Renee); his stepsister Julie Miller; his aunt and Godmother, Elaine Sampsell; his aunt, Debbie Owens (Robert); his uncle, James Cronk (Gail); several beloved nieces, two grandnieces, and one grandnephew. He also leaves behind his dearly loved cat Juju.

Dan attended the Church of the Resurrection, 120 West 5th Street, Oswego. He had a meaningful visit with Mother Anne Wichelns, a few days before his passing. Donations may be given to the church in his memory.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home. There are no calling hours. Graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...