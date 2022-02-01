OSWEGO – David J. Barry, 64, of Oswego, New York, passed on January 29, 2022, at home.

Born in Syracuse, New York, he was the son of Donald and Frances (Matott) Barry, Oswego.

David was a member of the United Association, Local 73 Plumbers and Pipefitters, working at Nine Mile II. He married his wife of 35 years Lisa Donabella and raised two boys Brian and Michael.

David enjoyed attending local garage sales and auctions. He was a sports enthusiast who especially enjoyed watching baseball games and supporting the New York Yankees, the New York Giants, and the SU Orange. He also loved the outdoors, fishing, and hunting.

Surviving, besides his parents, is his wife Lisa, and sons Brian Barry and Michael Barry (Megan Lupton) all of Oswego, one sister Michelle Barry of Fayetteville, six nieces and nephews Lauren Barry, Nicole Barry, Jacob Barry, Shane McGann, Frank Donabella Jr., and Mae Donabella, his in-laws Frank and Catherine Donabella and one granddaughter on the way.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, February 5, 2022, from 10 to 11 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will take place in St. Peter Cemetery after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the the food bank of central new York, 7066 Interstate Island Rd. Syracuse, NY 13209.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

