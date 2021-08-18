Diane M. McLenna, 78, went to be with the Lord and Savior with her daughter by her side on August 15, 2021.

Born in Johnson City, New York, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Stojek) Barina. She graduated from Johnson City School District and went on to be a secretary for I.T.T. and Eagle Beverage.

Diane enjoyed gardening, canning, arts and crafts, cooking, crocheting. She adored her kitties and grand dog, “Boston”. Devoted to the Blessed Mother at Sacred Heart of Jesus and member of St. Stephen’s Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

She is survived by her daughter; Janine McLenna of Oswego, a brother Richard Barina, of Florida, step granddaughter Bianca Scaglione, and step grandson; Desi Scaglione, both from CA., her Aunt; Charlotte MaLuchnik of Johnson City, NY, Uncles Joseph Stojek, from PA, and Julian Stojek, from N.C., nieces Christina Barina Zweig, and her children; Adrian and Cole, Amy Barina Brewer, and her daughter, Katryanna, from Florida.

She is predeceased by her husband, Neil E. McLenna in (2014), a step daughter; Lauren E. Scaglione (2007), a stepson; Lane E. McLenna (2005).

There will be no services at this time.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for Mass Cards in her name sent to Christ the Good Shepherd.

Nelson Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...