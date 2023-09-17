OSWEGO, NY – Donald E. Knosp, 87, of Oswego, passed away on September 15, 2023. Born in Oswego, New York, he was the son of the late John and Rose (Tuso) Knosp.

Don worked at Alcan from 1966-1992 as a supervisor and warehouse manager. He was a hard worker and a good handiman. He could fix about anything. He also was a painter, loved to bowl and go fishing in Osceola. Known as quite the jokerster he also was very passionate about his wife and family.

Don was a member of the Knights of Columbus.

Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Barbara Jean (Holmes) Knosp, three daughters, Theresa (Kenneth) Kern of Oswego, Donna Knosp of Baldwinsville, Kimberly (Sam) Meeker of Clay, a son Donald Jr. (Ellen) Knosp, a sister-in-law Geraldine Knosp, six beloved grandchildren, Kevin Kern, Bryan Kern, Katie Stevens, Brianne Bos, Brandon Borrow and Ashley Celi, several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, September 18, 2023 from 4-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

