Donald Greenlay

OSWEGO – The sun shines less brightly today with the passing of Donald (Bean) Greenlay, who died at home on June 5, 2022, with his family by his side.

Don was born on August 29, 1942, in Stoneham, Mass to the late Benjamin John Hilton Greenlay and Elen Louise Warrell.

He married Christine J. DeCarney on December 27, 1963. The couple moved to Oswego in 1972 when Bean started working at the steam station, where he was quickly nicknamed Boston Bean by friends.

Born with a strong work ethic inherited from his parents, he began working at the family gas station at age 9 and continued to work until age 78 when illness forced him to stop. He was a boilermaker with Local 175, traveling throughout the United States with good friends and co-workers to work on various construction projects. After his retirement from boiler making, he went on to help his children with their homes and businesses. Lastly, he was fortunate enough to work with his close friend Roger Carter of Carter Contracting.

Bean earned the first night school high school diploma from the state of Pennsylvania. He went on to attend classes at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, and Oswego State.

Known for being very social, he easily made friends during his travels. Bean was a devoted driver of Ford trucks. He liked nothing more than to take long drives to catch up with friends. He loved the outdoors, fishing, animals, and classic country music, and took great pride in his ability to complete the most difficult crossword puzzles.

If you were ever in need of an honest opinion, sound advice, a shoulder to lean on, a good laugh, or to just sit around and reminisce, Bean was your guy. He was never one to let a simple joke or story go by without putting his own unique spin on it, and often the joke or story no longer resembled the original.

He was always quick to share the accomplishments of his children, their spouses, and his grandchildren, regardless of whether they were large or small.

His larger than life personality was evidenced by his generous and giving heart. Bean never let an opportunity pass to donate to a good cause or to lend a hand to someone in need. After his death, he continued to try and help others by donating his body to science in hopes that others would be able to advance their medical knowledge.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Christine and daughters Helen (Dan) Hoefer of Oswego, MaryJo (Greg) Clark of Somers, and son Donald (Michelle) Greenlay of Oswego.

Adored Boppy to his ten grandchildren Kelly, Ashley, Amber, Christie, Eric, Cassie, Sophia, Emily, Abby, and Amy. Great grandfather to 5 great-grandchildren with another due October 2022. Beloved brother to Kathleen, Mary Ellen, and Joan.

Bean was predeceased by his parents, daughter Joanie (April 2022), infant granddaughter Elizabeth, sisters Marcia and Laurie, and brothers Benjamin and Daniel.

“You walk by and I fall to pieces.”

At Bean’s request, there will be no services.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

