OSWEGO – Donald Scoville, 58, of Oswego, passed on December 10, 2023.
Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late Donald and Jeanette (Lee) Scoville.
Don was a graduate of Oswego High School. He was a factory worker for many years. Don had an appreciation for vintage cars. He also loved to walk and was known for walking all over town whenever he could. Above all things, he loved his family and friends and enjoyed all of their get-togethers. Don was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
Don is survived by his loving sisters Priscilla LaVere, Melissa Thorpe, and Valerie Scoville, and several close nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on Friday, December 15, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Burial will be held in New Haven Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
