OSWEGO – Donna Marie (Riley) Atkins, 78, passed away at her home in Oswego, New York, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

She was born October 28, 1943 to the late Fredrick “Ownie” and Loretta Riley on Oak Hill, here in Oswego.

Donna was the loving wife of 54 years to Richard (Dick) Atkins and the devoted mother to Erin (Richard) Sherwood. She was also the doting grandmother to Owen and Luke Sherwood. Also surviving are many nephews and nieces.

The past few years have found Donna bedbound, but before that she enjoyed dancing; traveling with Dick and the Restuccio’s to many places along the East Coast, especially Maine, which they loved. When not traveling, Donna loved cooking and entertaining. She also cherished her relationships with friends and family, but her best love was reading.

Donna was a 1961 graduate of Bishop Cunningham High School and also of the Phillips institute of Beauty in Syracuse, New York.

In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by her brother, Owen Riley; her sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Riley) and John Heagerty.

No services at this time, instead a Celebration of Life will be held in the late spring/early summer. In lieu of flowers/gifts, contributions can be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, TN or to The Padre Pio Foundation in Cromwell, CT.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

She had said many times: “It’s been a good life.”

