OSWEGO – Elizabeth A. Woods, 67, of Oswego, New York, passed on November 20, 2021.

Born in Oswego, Elizabeth was the daughter of Veronica (Bogawitch) Woods and the late Harold “Skee” Woods.

Elizabeth was a graduate of Oswego High School. She worked for the Oswego City School District for 25 years as a secretary.

Elizabeth is survived by her loving mother Veronica and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, November 26 from 10 to 11 a.n. with a service to follow, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

