OSWEGO – Elizabeth Lea Howley, of 201 W. 2nd Street, Oswego, New York, passed away quietly on Friday, November 5, two days after her 103rd birthday.

She was born in Garfield, New Jersey, on November 3, 1918 to Joseph and Lea Kovacs Winter. Lea, as she was best known, grew up in Greig, New York, and graduated from Glenfield High School and the Newcomb Beauty Academy in Watertown, New York. For several years she worked as a beautician in Lowville, New York. After spending many decades in Lowville she moved to Oswego, in 1991 to be near her son and daughter. Lea was very talented and creative making items to please others right up to the end.

She was predeceased by her husband, Francis A. Howley; her son, Francis A. Howley, Jr.; her daughter-in-law Kay Howley; her sister, Rose Salmon; her brother, Joseph Winter; and her son-in-law, John Scott.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (John) Scott of Oswego. She was especially proud of her grandchildren: Sharon (Scott) Matolka, Hudson, Ohio; John (Kim) J Scott, Las Vegas, Nevada; Caron (James) Feeney, Oswego; James (Allison Combs) Scott, Portland, Oregon; Jeffery (Beth) Howley of Inverness, Florida; Christopher (Jay) Howley, Louisville, Kentucky. And great grandchildren: James Feeney II, Oswego; John Patrick Feeney, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Elizabeth Feeney, Manchester, New Hampshire; Jenna and John Scott V, both of Las Vegas; Nicholas, Matthew and Vincent Matolka of Hudson, Ohio; Patrick Howley, Inverness, Florida, and Nikki Owen, Lake Pansoffkee, Florida. She felt fortunate to have lived long enough to meet her great-great grandchildren twins, Killian James and Elliana Gracelyn Owens.

Private services and calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 9, followed by burial in Lowville Cemetery at 1 pm. Arrangements in care of Nelson Funeral Home, Oswego.

In lieu of flower please make a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, California 90226, (www.pancan.org) or the charity of your choice.

