OSWEGO – Eric Anthony Bresee, 44, of Scriba, NY, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 18, 2023, in Oswego, NY.

A funeral service to celebrate Eric’s life will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 25, 2023, at 4:00 pm, with Reverend Jonathan Evans of Elim Grace Church officiating. Visitation will be held at Nelson Funeral Home on Saturday, November 25th from 1-4 pm. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Nelson Funeral Home.

Eric was born on January 4, 1979, in Hannibal, NY, to Lawrence and Julia Bresee. He grew up in Hannibal, attending Hannibal High School, where he graduated in 1997. Eric furthered his education at SUNY Oswego, earning a BA in Psychology and an MS in Counseling and Psychological Services.

He pursued a career in mental health counseling, obtaining licensure in the field and starting his professional journey with Oswego County Opportunities, where he served as a dedicated resident counselor. Eric’s passion and commitment to helping others led him to various additional roles, from transitional living counselor to Program Director, overseeing critical programs such as Homeless Services, Services to Aid Families, Medicaid Service Coordination, PATH, OPTIONS, and Health Education.

A fervent advocate for those fighting addiction, Eric played a key role at Farnham Family Services where, in a variety of roles from board member to Executive Director, he oversaw the development and growth of the organization, including planning for Farnham’s new 16,000 square foot facility in Oswego (to begin construction in 2024) and the establishment of the Farnham Family Foundation to support charitable activities of Farnham Family Services.

Eric’s impactful career was marked by numerous accolades, including Outstanding Employee, Outstanding Leader, and the prestigious Amelia Whelahan Leadership Award. Recognized as one of Oswego County’s top 40 under 40 young professionals, he earned a credential as a Certified Community Action Professional. Eric actively participated in civic organizations such as Rotary International, Young Professionals Voice, National Management Association, and the Workforce Development Youth Council. He completed leadership training and graduated from Leadership Oswego County’s class of 2006.

Eric’s zest for life extended to his family and friends. An avid golfer ( his first hole-in-one came at the 2023 Stone Creek Member Guest Tournament on Hole #8 ), skateboarder/rollerblader, and boater, he cherished time spent with loved ones, especially his wife, Amy, son, Brayden, and his mother, Julia. Eric’s magnetic personality and perpetual energy made him a cherished friend, avidly using the Marco Polo app to stay connected with loved ones when not doing so in person during annual trips to Myrtle Beach for golf outings, Camp Woodward for action sports, camping up north, or at the family camp on Cross Lake.

Eric is survived by his loving wife Amy, son Brayden, and mother Julia. He was predeceased by his father Lawrence, and sister Jennifer.

In memory of Eric, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Child Advocacy Center, oswegocac.org 163 S. 1st Street Fulton NY 13069. Peaceful Remedies, peacefulremediesoswego.com East 24 McCrobie Civic Center 41 Lake Street Oswego NY 13126 or Victory Transformation victorytc.org 24 East Oneida Street Oswego NY.

The family expresses gratitude to Eric’s friends and coworkers for their support during this difficult time.

Eric’s impact on the community and his dedication to creating positive change will be remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...