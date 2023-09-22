SYRACUSE, NY – Eric J. Scoville, 33, of Syracuse, died on September 20, 2023. Born in Oswego, NY, he was the son of Valerie Scoville and Frederick Alton.

Eric was a self-employed laborer and worked many jobs in the area. He enjoyed skateboarding, fishing, and spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his two brothers Freddy Scoville and Scotty Alton, and three sisters Roxanne Scoville, Brittany Alton, and Harley Alton, four children, Lilly, Kiera, Jerrica and Elijah, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call from 4-6 p.m., with a funeral to follow, on Monday, September 25, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany St., Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

