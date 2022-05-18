OSWEGO – Genevieve F. Reynolds, 84, of Oswego, New York, passed on May 18, 2022.

Born in Fulton, New York, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Nila Peck.

Genevieve worked as a line worked for Nestle Corp. in Fulton.

She is survived by her son Vernon Reynolds, his wife Benita, her grandson Allen Reynolds and great-grandson Myles Reynolds, as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Genevieve was preceded in death by her husbank Karl F. Reynolds in 2014, her brothers Jim Peck, Robert Peck Sr., and Bill Peck, and her sisters Gloria Davis and Linda Green.

There will be no services. Genevieve’s burial will take place in Fairdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...