OSWEGO – Gilberto Padua, 57, of Oswego, New York, died April 29, 2021.

Born in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Antonio and Paula (Negron) Padua.

He worked as a self employed mechanic.

He was predeceased by two brothers Julio and Alcide.

He is survived by his children Carmen, Gilbert and Angel Pauda; his brothers and sisters Freddy, Jose, Edwin, Efrain, Juan, Jesus, Ada, Crucita, Juanita; seven grandchildren one great-grandchild.

Funeral Services will be held 11:15 a.m. Friday, May 7 at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street. Burial will follow at the Oswego Town Rural Cemetery.

