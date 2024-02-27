Greta devoted her life to her family. She raised her four children, Bobby, Billy, Brenda, and Betsy making sure they always had what they needed. She was an avid seamstress making matching outfits for her children and then moving on to dresses for prom and dances that her girls may have needed. She was also an accomplished cook and baker. She made cakes for all birthdays and made sure they were decorated and designed for whatever interested the child. She once tried her hand at making an ice-cream cake, and from then on, there was no birthday without one of Greta’s ice-cream cakes. She also enjoyed crocheting and made every one of the women in her family a special afghan that they each treasure. As her children grew into adults, she relished in the role of Grandmother. She had a hand in caring for all of her nine grandchildren. As this new generation of children grew in her home, she learned new things too. Though using the internet was a struggle for her, she loved keeping tabs on everyone through Facebook. Living a full life, she was also able to share in the care of her great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. As time and health would allow, she went to games, dance recitals, concerts, and plays for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she couldn’t make it, she wanted a full rundown of how everything went. She was the rock of her family and could always be counted on for love and support.