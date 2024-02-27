OSWEGO – Greta Lennea Noyes, aged 88, passed away peacefully on February 26, 2024 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on March 5, 1935 in Oswego, New York to Marvin and Signe Champion. She married Robert Noyes on March 22, 1953 in Oswego and together they resided on Middle Road in Scriba. Her neighbors could always rely on her keeping an eye on things as she was affectionately known as “The Neighborhood Watch.”
Greta devoted her life to her family. She raised her four children, Bobby, Billy, Brenda, and Betsy making sure they always had what they needed. She was an avid seamstress making matching outfits for her children and then moving on to dresses for prom and dances that her girls may have needed. She was also an accomplished cook and baker. She made cakes for all birthdays and made sure they were decorated and designed for whatever interested the child. She once tried her hand at making an ice-cream cake, and from then on, there was no birthday without one of Greta’s ice-cream cakes. She also enjoyed crocheting and made every one of the women in her family a special afghan that they each treasure. As her children grew into adults, she relished in the role of Grandmother. She had a hand in caring for all of her nine grandchildren. As this new generation of children grew in her home, she learned new things too. Though using the internet was a struggle for her, she loved keeping tabs on everyone through Facebook. Living a full life, she was also able to share in the care of her great-grandchildren, who brought her so much joy. As time and health would allow, she went to games, dance recitals, concerts, and plays for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. When she couldn’t make it, she wanted a full rundown of how everything went. She was the rock of her family and could always be counted on for love and support.
Greta was predeceased by her husband Robert Noyes, son William Noyes, parents, five brothers (Norman, Nels, Charles, Francis, and Neal Champion), and two sisters (Philena Robarge, and Betty Farrar). She is survived by her sister Jeanette France, children Robert (Pam) Noyes, Brenda (Jeff) Lavery, and Betsy Noyes. She is also survived by her grandchildren Brandie (Tom) Norton, Jason (Deb) Noyes, Jennifer Silverio, Greg (Kyla) Lavery, Kristina (Mike) Goodman, Derek Noyes, Nick Noyes, Amber Cavellier, and Brittany Noyes, her thirteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pall bearers are Robert Noyes, Jason Noyes, Derek Noyes, Greg Lavery, Nick Noyes, and Thomas Norton.
Friends and family are invited to call on Sunday March 3 from 2 – 4 pm at Nelson Funeral Home. There will be a service to follow at the Funeral Home. The family is planning a Celebration of Life for the summer.
Greta will be buried in Riverside Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Hospice of CNY, the American Heart Association, or the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson’s Funeral Home.
