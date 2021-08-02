OSWEGO – Howard P. Anthony, 88, of the Town of Oswego, New York, passed away on July 31, 2021.

Born and raised in Oswego, he was the son of the late William and Tillie (Bouer) Anthony.

Howard graduated from Oswego High School and went onto SUNY Oswego where he worked toward his degree until enlisting in the United States Army in 1951. He proudly served in the Army as a Paratrooper until 1954. After his enlistment, he returned to Oswego State and earned his BA in Education.

Howard was employed by Mexico School District where he worked as a teacher at Mexico High School for more than 30 years. He was a lifetime member of the Elks, American Legion, and VFW. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt and fish. Most of all, he loved his family and enjoyed all the time spent with his kids, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Anthony is survived by his loving wife of 67 years Clara (Connolly) Anthony; his son Mike (Karryn) Anthony and his daughters Tootles “Sandy” (Chuck) Regan, Peachie (Eric) Kosbob, and Karen Anthony, all of Oswego. Also surviving are his brothers William (Pat) Anthony of Stewart, Florida, and Timothy (Margaret) Anthony of Oswego; nine beloved grandchildren Crystal, Michael Jr., and Nicole Anthony, Katie Broadwell, Kara (Matt) Smegelsky, Morgan Kosbob, Lindsay (Zachary) Usherwood, Lauren (Dan) Usherwood, and Leslie Usherwood and great-grandchildren Cam and Conner; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Howard was predeceased by his stepfather Fred Mulcahey.

Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, August 4 from 3-6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Oswego Town Rural Cemetery with Rev. George Demass officiating. Howard’s arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent, in Howard’s name, to the Alzheimer’s Association, Central New York Chapter, 441 W. Kirkpatrick Street. Syracuse NY 13204-1305.

