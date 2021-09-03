OSWEGO – James H. Kessler III, 91, of Oswego, New York, passed away on August 7, 2021, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Born on October 16, 1929, in Glens Falls, New York, he was the son of the late James H. II and Reba (Adsitt) Kessler.

James graduated from Andover High School and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree from Hobart College. He earned his Master’s Degree from the University of Notre Dame.

Mr. Kessler was a respected high school math teacher. He worked at Greece Olympia High School in Rochester for ten years. He also taught Math and Computer Science at SUNY Oswego. He married his wife Helen (Olmsted) Kessler in 1952 and enjoyed 58 years of marriage. They raised their five children in Oswego.

Mr. Kessler was very active, athletic, and adventurous. He was an avid golfer and snow and water skier. He also enjoyed scuba diving and horseback riding. James was skilled in carpentry and enjoyed his travels all over the world. He and wife Helen owned an RV that they used to explore the United States. Above all, he cherished his time spent and memories made with his family.

James is survived by his loving children Deana (Jim) Masuicca of Oswego, James H. IV (Pam) Kessler of Albuquerque NM, Rene Butler of Auburn, Michele (Eric) Steinhouse of St. George Utah, and Charles (Emilda Delgado) Kessler of Fredericksburg VA. He also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, and his sister Lee Kessler of Clearwater Florida.

In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by his wife Helen in 2010 and his brother Dr. Richard Kessler in 2021.

A celebration of life will be planned for the summer of 2022.

Arrangements in care of Nelson Funeral Home.

