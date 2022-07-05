OSWEGO – James W. McAdam, 87, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Born in Pillar Point, New York, he was the son of the late James Wesley McAdam Sr., Catherine Hammond McAdam Roach, and Harold Roach.

Jim graduated from Sandy Creek High School and later served in the Army on active duty and in the reserves from 1954-1962. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from The College at Brockport State University of New York.

He celebrated his retirement in 1992, from the Oswego City School District with a big family celebration.

Jim met his wife Verna M. Hance at Brockport, and they were married in June of 1961. They raised their family in Oswego, New York.

Jim is survived by his children Lance (Karen) McAdam of Hudson, NH; Darcy (Kevin) Ahern of Oswego; and James Jr (Lisa) McAdam of Coventry, RI; 6 grandchildren Megan, Jordan, Sarah, Cammi, Macy, and Owen; his brothers Philip (Jean) McAdam of Venice, Fl; Colin (Rita) McAdam of Faribault, Mn; and Larry McAdam of Sanford, Fl; sister-in-law Doris McAdam (M. Bruce) of Watertown, NY; and numerous nieces and nephews and grand nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife Verna, his sisters Anne McAdam Johnson (Numa Clayton) and Gloria McAdam, and his brothers Ronald McAdam and M. Bruce McAdam.

Jim was active in many areas around Oswego. He served as President of Hot Stove, was a board member of Oswego Minor Hockey, Lt Governor of Kiwanis, and a member of the Rotary. He was a disaster volunteer with the American Red Cross for many years, locally and throughout the United States. He worked in many areas outside of his teaching position with Oswego City School District, including running a computer class, summer classes, stamp club, chess club, and a school store. His love for coin collecting and stamp collecting kept him active and in clubs well after retirement.

Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Home. Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Military Honors will be rendered. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

