OSWEGO – Jamie Lee Bortel, 44, of Oswego, New York, flew to join the angels on June 30, 2021.

She was the mother of five and grandmother of six. She loved riding her motorcycle, spending time with her grandchildren and the love of her life, James. She was a very hard worker in whatever project she had going on and at TJ Maxx where she was employed. Jamie will be deeply missed.

She is survived by her companion and love of her life, James Motyka of Scriba, children Robert Capitulik (Caitlin) of Oswego, Shelby Capitulik of Ohio, Samantha (Matt) Capitulik of Oswego, Amarah Crowder of Pulaski, Edward Monser-Alniz of Washington, Kim (David) Dunsmoor of Oswego, parents Charles Bortel (Mary), Carol Lamson (Tom) of Oswego, grandmother Madeline Shepard (Keith) of Fulton, siblings Brian Bortel (Tanya) of Fulton, Christine Learned (Erwin) of Oswego and Scott Bortel (Jackie) of Sterling, James (Molly) Lamson of Phoenix, Judy Ann (Dennis) Spaulding of Hannibal and John (Nicole) Lamson of Lysander.

She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

She is predeceased by her sister Lisa Fetterly.

Jamie donated her organs to help save other lives.

Calling hours will be held 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, July 10 with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

