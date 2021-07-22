OSWEGO – Jane Zerrahn, 99, a resident of Church Street, passed peacefully at home on July 20, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

Born and raised in Oswego, Jane was the daughter of the late Anthony and Antionette (Padelino) Tuso.

Jane was a proud homemaker, who enjoyed taking care of her family.

Jane loved her children and grandchildren. She was an impeccable homemaker and a doting mother. She loved her home and enjoyed cooking delicious meals and hosting family dinners.

Jane is survived by her sons Ronald and Carl (Kathy) Zerrahn of Oswego and beloved grandchildren Brianne (James) Hartmann, Megan (Doug) Parkhurst, Eric (Nicole) Zerrahn, Tori Zerrahn, and Zachary Zerrahn. She also leaves behind six great grandchildren Avella, Cooper, Owen, Reid, Rocco, and Rosalie, and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Zerrahn was predeceased by her husband Richard F. Zerrahn in 2007, and as the last of the Tuso children was predeceased by all of her siblings, Phillip, Cussie, and Joseph Tuso and Mary Fatiga, Josephine Manale, Rose Knosp, and Marion Tuso.

Jane was cared for by wonderful people from Oswego Home Health in her last months, in addition to her sons Ronald and Carl as well as individuals hired by her family,

Family and friends are invited to call on Wednesday, July 28 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Jane’s funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Father John Canorro presiding, at Nelson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery.

