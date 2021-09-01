OSWEGO – Janice M. Scott, 80, of Oswego passed on August 31, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Gertrude (Rotach) and Lyle Ford.

Janice married her husband Frederick Scott of 62 years in 1959. She was a loving homemaker and raised their family in Sterling New York. Janice previously worked at Wayne’s Drug Store. She enjoyed family time, traveling with her husband, and she loved her animals. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy.

In addition to her loving husband, Janice is survived by her sons Kenneth (Melody) Scott, Douglas (Janice) Scott, and son in law Dennis (Karen) Ferlito. She also leaves behind, three grandchildren Michael (Abigail), Logan, and Malana, two great grandchildren Elliana and Luca, and two brothers Cleon and Lynn Ford.

Janice was predeceased by her parents, her daughter, Deborah Ferlito, and her son, Daniel Scott.

In honoring Janice’s wishes there will be no services. Donations can be made in Janice’s memory to Sterling Valley Community Church, 15099 Sterling Valley Road 13156 or Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca #1542. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

