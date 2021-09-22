OSWEGO – Joan A. King, 88, a lifetime resident of Oswego, New York, slipped from this life into eternal joy in Christ on September 21, 2021 surrounded by family.

She was born on March 20, 1933, and was educated at Castle school and graduated from Oswego High School.

She was a very industrious woman and she worked in many local businesses. She was switchboard operator at the Pontiac Hotel for many years and learned accounting principles and then became the first comptroller at the Pontiac Nursing Home for 28 years, retiring in 1999.

She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Alice Knoop, her husband Robert T. King, and also her brother-in-law Jim Wahrendorf and son-in-law Harry [Skip] Hare.

Joan is survived by her brother Charles [Pat] Knoop and her sister Patty [Jim] Wahrendorf, as well as her brood of seven children: William [Ann-marie], Lorrie [George] Galletta, Elaine [Skip] Hare, Robert [Lori], Betsy [Mike] Dahar, Alise [Mike] Sadoski, and Ellen [Dan] Judd. She was a queen of Kings and leaves a legacy of 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.

Joan was a generous woman who never forgot birthdays and she lived very sacrificially making Christmas a very special time for her children. She was an avid reader, and loved camping with many summer days at Selkirk and other state parks. She was often teased for wearing an infamous pair of “Jim Dandy” pants on these campouts. She loved traveling to Florida in the cold months to visit her brother and sister and was the ‘Mimsy the Empress’ presiding over of many local family events with her keen eye and dry humor. For many years she enjoyed bingo and bunco at St. Luke’s Apartments and the friends she had there. Joan was a member for many, many years at Elim Grace Christian Church and served in the preparations for the Lord’s Supper.

Calling hours will be at Nelson Funeral Home on Sunday, September from 2 to 4 pm., with the funeral service at Elim Grace Christian Church, 340 West First St. on Monday at 11 am.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Elim Grace for use in the Desen’s House Home for Women.

