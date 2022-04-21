MINETTO, NY – On Tuesday, April 19, John O’Brien, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Minetto, New York, surrounded by family.

John was born in Queens, New York, and grew up in Long Island. John moved to Oswego, New York, to attend college. This is where he met his wife of 42 years and raised his family.

John was an elder at Oswego Reformed Presbyterian Church. He dedicated his life to seeking first the kingdom of God.

In 1984, John founded the Oswego Crisis Pregnancy Center, now known as the Family Resource Center. He was a champion of unborn children and their mothers, firmly convinced that every person has the right to live, whether before birth or after.

John founded Foosball Clubs USA to promote the game and teach it to young players. He ran an after-school foosball program, organized youth tournaments, and was beloved in the national and international foosball community. Some of his students even went on to compete in the Foosball World Cup Tournaments in Germany and Spain. John also created the Port City Royals homeschool sports teams, where students found the love of many different sports but most importantly learned the value of teamwork and friendship.

John was a dedicated and well-loved industrial arts teacher for North Rose-Wolcott School District where he also coached track and taught Driver’s Ed.

In his spare time, John loved camping with his family at Stillwater Reservoir, kayaking, reading, gardening, and breaking bread with people who needed a friend.

John is survived by his wife Jane, son Jesse (Linda), and daughters Jolie (Piper) Kilpatrick, Jennifer (Patrick) Vrooman, Jordana O’Brien, Jillian (Joshua) Hollinger, and Jaqueline (Aziel) Shaw. John was the proud grandfather of sixteen grandchildren: Tristan, Henry, Calvin, Charles, Rennick, Cyrus, Susan, Jeremiah, Rosa, Justice, Soren, Cameron, Anika, Helen, William, and Wickham. John is survived by five of his siblings, Joyce, Tom, Patrick, Dan, and Mary.

He was predeceased by his father, Henry, his mother, Grace, and his brother, Tim.

Calling hours will be held on Friday April 29, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Oswego Reformed Presbyterian Church, 154 City Line Rd.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday April 30, at the Christian Missionary Alliance Church at 10 a.m. with a reception to follow on Thompson Rd.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Oswego Community Christian School, Foosball Clubs USA, or the Family Resource Center. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

