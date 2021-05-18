OSWEGO – Joseph A. Cook, 63, of Oswego, New York, died May 16, 2021.

Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late Joseph I. and Mary Jane (Fleishman) Cook. He retired from Alcan/Novelis after 31 years. He was the Fire Chief for the Novelis Fire Department and served on the leadership council. He also served on the County Hazmat team. Additionally, Joe was a Minetto volunteer fireman.

Joe was an avid hunter and race fan. He enjoyed working with his hands and helping people. He loved to make and drink wine with his buddy Larry and friends.

Surviving is his wife Carlene (Roy) Cook. Two sons, Justin Cook of Raleigh and Shane Cook of Oswego; a sister Debora Cook Wehunt; several nieces and nephews and a mentor to many.

Calling hours will be held 3-6 p.m. Friday, May 21, with a service to follow, at the Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street Oswego.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Paws across Oswego County, or to the American Heart Association.

