MINETTO, NY – Joyce M. Dumas, 77, adored wife and devoted mother, passed on September 18, 2021.

A resident of Minetto, New York, she was born in Pulaski, New York, to the late Arthur and Reta (Chrisman) Burdick.

Joyce was the wife of Arnold Dumas, they would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, September 22nd. She loved her family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Joyce also enjoyed gardening and bird watching, and she loved her two cats Big Boy and Sophia.

Joyce is survived by her adoring husband Arnold, her daughter Gerri (David) Domicolo of Oswego and son Chris (Dory) Dumas of Redfield, six grandchildren Brandon (Lynne) Domicolo, Erin Domicolo, Sean (Angela) Domicolo, Sarah Domicolo, Morgan (Devon) Kirsch and Lynn Dumas, four great grandchildren Scarlett, Zuri, Ayla, and Brayden, and her sister Beverly Sweatland of Pulaski.

In addition to her parents, Joyce was predeceased by her sisters Judy Matteson and Betty Fosdick.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, September 24 from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street.

Burial will be held at a later date in Minetto Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

