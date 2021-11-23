VOLNEY, NY – Kevin J. Ferrara, 61, of Volney, New York, passed on November 21, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Providence Rhode Island, he was the son of Betty Richards.

Kevin earned his Associates’s Degree in Electrical Engineering at Hudson Valley Community College and worked as a service technician for Xerox. He was an outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing and traveling. He also enjoyed cooking and smoking meat. Kevin had an interest in movies, especially action films and black and white classics. He also enjoyed playing cards with Bubba and Buddy. Kevin loved his family and spending time with them was most important.

Kevin is survived by his loving wife Jennifer (Zeigler) Ferrara, his sons Corey (Anne) Ferrara of Orlando, and Nicholas (Amanda) Ferrara of Albany. He also leaves behind his mother Betty Richards, brother Keith Ferrara of Boston, two beloved grandchildren Jackson and Maxwell, father in law Jimmie Zeigler, mother in law Mary Lou Zeigler, and his adored four-legged son Sonny.

Friends and family are invited to call on Friday, November 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Funeral services will be held at Oswego Alliance Church on Saturday, November 27 at 9 a.m. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery, Clinton NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Kevin’s name to American Lung Association at https://action.lung.org/site/Donation

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

missing or outdated ad config for local savings

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...