OSWEGO – Laurie Rich Barnett, 61, of Oswego, New York, passed on October 5, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Middletown Connecticut, Laurie was the daughter of the late Wallace “Pete” and Natalie (Cook) Rich.

Laurie earned her Bachelor’s Degree from Baptist College at Charleston. She worked as an intake counselor for Clinton County Social Services. She was also employed by Oswego County Opportunity.

She volunteered for the Oswego Yacht Club and had a talent for crocheting. Laurie loved the water and spent a lot of time by the lake.

Laurie is survived by her loving husband of 34 years, Noel, her son Aaron Barnett and her daughter Natalie Barnett. She also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Wallace Vernon (Butch) Rich Jr., and sisters Peterann Gilbert and Gwendolyn Reyell.

Services will be held privately at a later date. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...

Related