Linda Marie Clark, 64, passed away on February 25, 2024, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late John and Evangeline (Treen) Hale.

She worked in nursing and as a hairdresser for Loretto Health in Syracuse and other local health facilities.

She loved cooking and sharing with friends. She had a love of old rock and roll music. She was also known for her infectious laugh and sense of humor.

Surviving is her companion Robert Elliott, three daughters Stefanie Soroka, Shelby Hale, and Matison Clark, her sons Joshua Hale, and Michael Walters, a brother Frank (Jolene) Hale and her sisters Barbara (Roy) Green, Marsha Ruggio and Carol Hale, her beloved grandchildren Ethan Fielding, Nicholas Walters, Colton Farnham and Arlo Hale, several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband. Edwin Clark, a son James Walters, a brother James Hale, and a sister Beverly Grover.

Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Thursday, February 29th at Elim Grace Church. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Desens House.

Arrangements are in the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...