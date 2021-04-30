OSWEGO – Lori J. Johnson, 61, of Oswego passed surrounded by her loving family on April 29, 2021.

Born in Camden New Jersey, she was the daughter of William F. Sr. and Jean (Harbach) Stephens.

Lori worked for Stone and Webster, and then later at Niagara Mohawk Nine Mile in security. She also worked in emergency room registration for A.L. Lee Memorial Hospital in Fulton and Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury, MD.

Lori loved music and enjoyed golfing and bowling. She attended the local races regularly and there met her husband of 28 years, Terry.

She was predeceased by her brother William F. Stephens Jr.

Lori is survived by her loving husband, Terry, her sister Lynn (James) Gaul of Salisbury, MD, and several nieces and nephews; her sister-in-laws, Cathy Johnson of Fl; Laurie (Gregg Bracy) Johnson of Oswego Town; Deanna Crisafulli of Oswego and a brother-in-law Eric Johnson.

Per Lori’s request there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Lori’s name to American Lung Cancer or Parkinson’s Association.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

