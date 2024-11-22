OSWEGO – Lorraine B. Porter Nash, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on November 19, 2024, at the Manor at Seneca Hill. Lorraine was born in Batavia, NY on February 6th, 1931, to William Porter and Bernice H. Bartz Porter. Lorraine married Harold W. Nash on June 18th, 1955, at St. James Church in Batavia, N.Y.

She was a long-time resident of Oswego, NY after graduating from Brockport NY State Teacher’s College with a health and physical education degree in the fall of 1954. She began teaching health and physical education at Brockport High School before moving on to Leighton Elementary School in 1972. After retiring, she continued as a substitute teacher in all the Oswego and Hannibal Schools.

During her tenure at Leighton Elementary School, she served as the developer and coach of the Girl’s JC Soccer Team. In the late 70’s, Lorraine began to have the Congressional Education for All Handicapped Children Act of 1975 implemented for all the handicapped children in the Leighton School. She went on to have those ideas shared with other physical education teachers in Oswego County.

With her husband, she formed the Nash/Porter Scholarship at the College of Brockport for elementary and secondary school students for health and physical education.

Lorraine was a long-time faithful Church of The Resurrection member in Oswego, NY. She served as a Vestry member, Lenten Luncheon worker, church store operator, and co-chairwoman of the Alter Guild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Harold on August 3rd, 2019, sons Martin A. Nash (August 4th, 2020) and Timothy A. Nash (April 3, 2021), brothers Jack and William Porter, and sister Norma Maliszewski.

Lorraine is survived by daughters-in-law Lorie (Martin) and Cheri Nash (Timothy); grandchildren Ryan Nash, Jayson Nash, Allison Nash McConnell, and Ian Nash; Brother Donald Porter; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and a great-granddaughter.

On behalf of the Nash Family, a heartfelt thank you to the first-floor nursing staff, employees, and volunteers at the Manor at Springside Seneca Hill for the loving care so kindly and freely given to Lorraine.

A funeral service will be held at 11 am on December 6, 2024, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 W. Albany Street, followed by a private family burial at Oswego Town Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

