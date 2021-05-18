OSWEGO – Mable Alaine Arroway, 87, of East Syracuse, New York, passed the morning of May 17, 2021 at Seneca Hill Manor in Oswego, New York.

Born in Syracuse, NY she was the daughter of the late LeMoyne Sweet. Mable was talented with numbers and worked for Ray Bills Financial for many years before transferring and retiring at Citi Bank in the mortgage department. Known as a true gem, Mable was an avid reader and caretaker. Her true joy in life was caring for everyone around her. If you were in Mable’s life you were treated like family and embraced with love and a homemade meal like no other.

Surviving are her daughters, Teisha (Doug) Harrison of East Syracuse and Ann (Peter) Wiltsie of Oswego; grandchildren Kiara Wiltsie (Patrick Coon) and Peter (Ciera) Wiltsie Jr; great grandson Brody Coon; her dear sister-in-law and close friend Shirley Back of East Syracuse and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, the love of her life for over 70 years, Ronald J. Arroway and her beloved grandson, Brad Harrison.

The family would like to thank the staff at Seneca Hill Manor who cared for Mable throughout the years she resided there and who provided welcoming hospitality to her family.

Viewing will be private at Nelson Funeral Home.

Graveside services will be open to the public at White Chapel Cemetery in Dewitt on Friday May 21 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Mable’s memory to the Oswego County Humane Society.

