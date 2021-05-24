OSWEGO – Mary Ann Calaman, 85, of Oswego, passed on May 21, 2021 after a long illness.

She resided with The St. Luke Family of Caring.

Born in Fulton, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Clark) Sweeney.

Calaman was employed by SUNY Oswego for 32 years, retiring in 1995. She worked as a switchboard operator and also did clerical work. Prior to SUNY Oswego, she worked for the NY Telephone Company. She was a dedicated employee and took pride in her contribution to daily life in an educational institution. Her gentle kindness and spirit brought joy to her family and friends and the people she came into contact with on a daily basis.

Mary Ann was an avid bowler and enjoyed reading. She was keen to participate and play a supporting role. Mary Ann spent several years in Salinas during her husband’s military enlistment and often spoke fondly of California. She enjoyed retirement life in Oswego, traveling with family and friends or volunteering in numerous ways to the community. She had many memories to share and embraced the people who filled them up.

Mary Ann is survived by her son Keith A. Calaman of Wolcott, granddaughters Jillian M. and Cassidy M. Calaman of Fulton, a brother Charles Sweeney of Colorado Springs and a brother-in-law Donald Calaman of New York, sisters-in-law Sarah Dowd of Oswego and Barbara Engler of Virginia Beach, several nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.

Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband of 27 years, Bernard A. Calaman in 1984, along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and a nephew.

Family and Friends are invited to call on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

A Catholic Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10 a.m. at Christ the Good Shepard, followed by burial in St. Peter Cemetery.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

