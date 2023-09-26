BALDWINSVILLE, NY – Melissa J. Gardner, 45, of Baldwinsville, passed away on September 23, 2023.
Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of Anthony Zappala of Oswego and the late Patricia (King) Zappala.
Melissa was a 1996 graduate of Oswego High School. She received her Master’s Degree in Education from SUNY Cortland and taught Spanish for eight years in the Homer School District. Melissa retired from Homer when she got married but continued teaching by tutoring students at home, at the local library, and remotely when they were in need of academic help. Among her cherished students were her two nieces Reese and Madison.
She also owned and managed Riverside Fitness Center with her husband in Baldwinsville where all the members adored her smile, personality, and work ethic. She most recently worked for her father, as the manager and as a server at Wade’s Diner, a local family restaurant.
Melissa was an avid runner and workout enthusiast whose dedication to fitness was admired by all. Working out was a lifelong passion and priority. She was also an accomplished gymnast and dancer. More than anything she loved her husband and family, and adored her nieces and nephews. Like her mother Pat, Melissa was exceptionally intuitive when it came to other people’s needs and always knew exactly what to say to make you feel better and uplift their spirits with a special gift or card.
Melissa is survived by her husband Frederick Gardner, D.C., her father Anthony, her sister Trisha (Jason) Rebrovich and their kids Reese, Madison, and Chase. She also had three nieces and a nephew on her husband’s side, Emma, Jack, Grace, and Julia, whom she loved very much. Melissa also leaves behind several aunts, uncles, and cousins who meant the world to her.
Family and friends are invited to call from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Melissa Gardner Scholarship Fund in the care of Frederick Gardner at 8503 Whisper Ridge Circle, Baldwinsville NY 13027.
Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.
