MEXICO, NY – Michael J. D’Alonzo of Mexico, New York, passed away on October 13, 2021.

Mike was born March 29, 1957, in Syracuse, NY to the late John and Jeanne (Gilson) D’Alonzo. Known as the “boat doctor,” Mike owned and operated Mike’s Marina in Mexico for almost 30 years.

Mike was passionate about everything with a motor. He collected many classic cars over the years, favoring speed and styling to a particular brand. As a younger man, he drag-raced at ESTA. Mike was a self-taught musician who always had music playing. He also enjoyed riding motorcycles and cruising the waters of Oneida Lake and Lake Ontario aboard the “Stir Crazy.” Mike was an avid Jimmie Johnson and NASCAR fan. He enjoyed fishing on Lake Ontario and telling fishing stories. “Poppy’s” eyes would sparkle when he saw his grandchildren, and he loved spending time with them.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Beth Marie (Rose) D’Alonzo; his children, Jobe D’Alonzo, Desiree D’Alonzo, Jeanne (Omar) D’Alonzo-Davis, and Jeffrey (Christy) Conroy, and his beloved grandchildren Robert Michael, Anthony, Elizabeth, and Bentley. He will also be greatly missed by his fur-babies Sam, Guy, and Daisy.

Family and friends are invited to call on Monday, October 18 from 2 to 6 p.m., at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. Masks are required. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude, a charity that was close to Mike’s heart.

