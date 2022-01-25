MINETTO, NY – Nancy Mae Callen, 70, of Minetto, New York, passed into the arms of God, on January 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on January 12, 1952, a lifelong Oswegonian, Nancy was the third born to late parents Roger Nelson and Flossie Mae (Pickard) Stock. Nancy grew up on the family homested on Murray Street, The Stock Ranch, with her five siblings. She was a graduate of Oswego High School. She met and married her husband of 50 years, Bruce F. Callen in 1971. She was a loving wife and homemaker, and raised their two boys Sean and Greg, teaching them the values they hold today.

Nancy was a one of kind, larger-than-life human being who was loved by so many. She had an infectious laugh and humor that could not be matched. She loved fiercely, and with her whole heart. When you were loved by Nancy you knew it, and when she had an opinion, you knew that too.

Nancy was an animal lover who helped any and every animal that was in need. She fostered kittens and birds and housed a bird aviary that was her own sanctuary. She had many loved dogs, fed all the stray cats in her neighborhood, and took care of all the wildlife on Ridgeway sites.

More than anything, Nancy loved her family. She took pride in the closeness she shared with them and weekly family dinners. She often said, “We are the luckiest family to share this closeness. There is no family like us.” She loved going to her grandchildren’s sporting events and was their biggest fan. She also was very competitive, loved playing softball, and even served as a little league coach for her boys. She looked forward to and hosted many fun bunko nights with her friends at her home. More than anything, it was the unending love she had for her husband and boys.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband Bruce, her adoring sons Sean (Aimee) and Greg Callen, and her pride and joy, grandchildren Matthew Nelson, Catherine Rose, and Daniel Leonard Callen. She also leaves behind her loved extended family, Bill and Sue Nelson, John and Justine Nelson, and “grandchildren” Jude and Juliet Nelson.

She is also survived by her sisters, Sandy (Steve) Ridge of NC, Deborah (Walter “Chuck”) Ford, of Scriba, and Kathy (Mike) Gentile, of Oswego, sister in law Patricia Stock, of Watertown, and several loved nieces and nephews.

As “Mayor of Ridgeway Sites” she also leaves behind a neighborhood of loving friends, as well as her other many friends who filled her life, all of whom she loved to spend time with.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Roger “Benny” Stock.

Friends and family are invited to call and celebrate Nancy’s life on Thursday, January 27, 2022, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany St. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, January 28 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Minetto.

Donations can be made in Nancy’s name, to the Oswego County Humane Society, 29 West Seneca Street #1542. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

