STERLING, NY – It is with sadness that the family of Neil Shortslef announces his passing on April 11, 2021 at the age of 90.

A husband, a father, and a friend, he was a life resident of Sterling. He had been a carpenter and eventually had his own home contracting business. Neil enjoyed hunting, fishing, skiing, baseball, gardening, clearing trails in his woods, working in his woodshop, doing jig saw puzzles and being with family. He loved singing and playing country and bluegrass music, first around home with his family and then for over 45 years with Andy Pawlenko and Smokey Hollow Boys.

Neil was a member of the Sterling Valley Community Church, the Sterling Sportsman’s Club and the Central New York Bluegrass Association.

He was predeceased by his parents, Ward R. Shortslef and Amanda M. (Walrath) Shortslef; brothers, Amenzo, Ward, Arthur, and Robert Shortslef; sister, Evelyn Pritchard.

Neil leaves to mourn his passing, cherish his memory and celebrate his life, his wife of 67 years, Hope Cooper Shortslef; sons, Arthur (Marjorie), Lynn (Darlene), Charles (Lisa), Kevin (Kimberly) all of Sterling and James (Lori) of Wisconsin; two daughters, Rachel (Jeffrey) Mickle of Liverpool and Nancy Anderson of Oswego; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold “Chub” Shortslef of Oswego and sister, Theresa (Michael) Naklick of St. Petersburg, FL.

All services are private. Burial will be in Springbrook Cemetery. Foster Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in Neil’s memory to Hospice of Finger Lakes 1130 Corporate Dr. Auburn NY13021.

