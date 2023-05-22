OSWEGO – Patrick John Hogan, 76, of Oswego, died on May 19, 2023, at the Serenity House in Victor. Born in Oswego, he was the son of the late H. Joseph and Albertine (Schuler) Hogan.

Pat attended St. Mary’s School, graduated from Oswego High School, and went on to receive his Bachelor’s of Science in Business at the University of Oswego. He was employed at Alcan for more than 30 years.

Pat enjoyed the arts and loved a good book and an interesting film. He loved learning about our local history and enjoyed working on his family tree. Pat was a forever student with an unending curiosity for learning.

Patrick enjoyed sports. He was a lifelong NY Yankee fan and enjoyed watching F1 racing and Soccer as well.

Surviving are his children, Megan Hogan-Roy of Rochester, Christopher (Shannon) Hogan of Mexico, Brett (Amy) Hogan of Victor, his sister Louanne Hogan of Lockport, his grandchildren Lucas Hogan-Roy, Leo Hogan-Roy, Tylar Hogan, J.P. Hogan, Annalise Hogan, Cole Hogan, Meredith Hogan, and Grayson Hogan, and his former wife Marene (Kirkman) Hogan of Oswego. He also leaves behind his dear friends Phyllis DiMiero of Lockport, Jim LaTulip of Oswego, Cathy Cunningham of Oswego, and John Fay of Oswego.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at Nelson Funeral Home, with a service to follow with Pastor Bruce Schrader.

Donations may be made to the Serenity House, 1278 Brace Rd. Victor, NY 14564, https://serenity-house.org

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

