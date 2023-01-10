MINETTO, NY – Paul Hutko, of Minetto, New York, died on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at the age of 91. He was born on August 25, 1931, in Atlas, PA to Samuel and Mary Hutko.

Following graduation from high school, Paul proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1949-1953. Using the benefits from the G.I. Bill, he pursued his educational goals at Penn State University, majoring in psychology. After receiving his Bachelor’s degree, he continued his studies at the University of Connecticut where he received his Master’s degree. In 1959, he accepted a teaching position as an assistant professor in the psychology department at SUNY Oswego. He taught mainly child development classes to future teachers, which suited his life-long interest and concern for children. He continued to take graduate courses part-time as well, earning his Ph.D. from Syracuse University. He also attained certification as a child psychologist. He retired from SUNY Oswego after 33 years doing what he loved-teaching.

During his first year at SUNY Oswego, he met his future wife, Jan. They were married on August 13, 1960, and celebrated their 62nd Anniversary in August. They were blessed with four daughters, who in turn blessed them with eleven grandchildren. Paul was a loving and devoted husband, father, and “Boppa“

Paul and Jan enjoyed many happy times with very good friends throughout the years, creating treasured memories. Family and friends meant everything to him.

Paul was active in many community activities, especially those of benefit to children. He was a member of the Kiwanis Club in Oswego for many years. An avid golfer and long-time member of the Oswego Country Club, serving as vice-president and president in the 70’s, he took great pleasure serving on committees that organized family events such as swimming parties in the summer and sledding down number one hill in the winter, with hot cocoa and popcorn to follow.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, brothers Sam, Peter, John, Russell, Alex, George, Daniel, and Michael, and sisters Sophie and Catherine. His sister Loraine survives. He also is survived by his wife Janice nee DenBleyker, daughters Beth (William) Hilbig, JoAnn Bourgeois, Kathleen (Gahlan) Czerpak, and Karyn (Paul) Santore; grandchildren Teresa, Matt, Christopher, Erin, Tyler, Joshua, Kathryn, Carmyn, Dominique, “Gus” and Mario; great-grandchildren Sam, Max, Eleanor, Riley, Jackson, Izayah, Oliver, and Elsie.

Paul loved God, family, and friends. He was fun-loving, trustworthy, and self-giving. He made a difference. He will be missed.

Visitation hours will be held at Nelson Funeral Home at 11 West Albany Street in Oswego, N.Y. from 3-6 pm on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Minetto, N.Y. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal and burial will follow in the chapel at St. Peter Cemetery in Oswego. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

