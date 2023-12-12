OSWEGO – Robert David Smith, 91, dedicated husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on December 11, 2023.

Robert “Smitty”, son of Richard and Lauretta, was born on August 27, 1932, in Oswego, NY. After graduating from Oswego High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served from 1949-53 as an airplane mechanic in Texas and abroad in England. He also served as a USAF reservist from 1953-64. Upon being honorably discharged, he began his apprenticeship as a print setter. Robert worked as a print setter for many years at the Syracuse Post Standard and Oswego’s Palladium-Times. He also started and ran a small family business.

At a young age Robert developed an interest in anything mechanical – especially cars. His love for fast cars and his auto repair skills combined to become a love affair with auto racing. In the summers, he could often be found at the Oswego Speedway where he briefly competed and became a dedicated spectator. During the winters, he was busy with his snow removal business.

Robert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret (Peggy); their children Peggy Sue (Bob) Haynes of Kirkville, NY, Christopher (Amy) Smith of Oswego, and Jennifer (Jeff) Grinnals of Liverpool, NY; four grandchildren, Bobby Haynes, Cole Smith and Cory and Ellie Grinnals; two siblings Richard Smith of Oswego and Terry (Kathy) Smith of Oswego, NY.

He was preceded in death by his sister Virginia (Lonnie) Taylor and his beloved son Robert (Bobby) Smith, Jr.

There will be a graveside service at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday, December 13th at 2:00 pm. Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

