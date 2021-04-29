OSWEGO – Robert William Bucher, 63, of Oswego passed on April 28, 2021.

Born in Olean New York, he was the son of Joseph and Myra (Treasdell) Bucher.

Bob held a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and an Associates’s Degree in Nursing. He was employed by Oswego Health for 47 years. Bob held multiple supervisory positions with Oswego Health and was also a Registered Nurse.

Bob was the true image of a proud working and loving family man. He loved his family and they and his work were his world.

Bob was predeceased by his brothers John and Donald Bucher and his sister Mary Bucher.

Bob is survived by his loving wife and best friend Catherine (Draper) Bucher, his sons Christopher (Mary) Bucher of Watertown and Jason (Kathy) Stock of St. John’s Newfoundland Canada, his brothers Thomas (Mija) Bucher of Oswego and James (Kirsten) Bucher of Michigan, sisters in law, Mary and Patricia Bucher, three adored grandchildren Dawson Bucher and Preston and Caden Stock, and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Sunday, May 2nd from 2 to 5 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street. A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at Ten a.m.. The Mass will be held in Christ the Good Shepherd with Father John Canorro.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to Oswego Health Foundation.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

