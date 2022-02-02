OSWEGO – Roberta A. Reitano, 81, a resident of West Fifth Street, Oswego, New York, passed away on January 30, 2022 in Oswego Hospital.

Roberta was born and raised in Oswego. She was the daughter of the late Irvin D. Saylor and Virginia (Tesoriero) Saylor.

After graduating high school at Oswego Catholic High School, she worked as a teller at Oswego City Savings Bank. Soon after, she met and married the love of her life, the late Bartholomew (Bart) Reitano.

They had two children, Ginny and Fran. Roberta then devoted her life to being a most loving and supportive mother and wife. After raising their children, she returned to the workforce as a secretary at the Oswego Middle School for 17 years.

Through the years, Roberta was an active member of her church community. As a young adult, she was involved in Catholic Daughters of America. She acted as President and Vice President of the Altar Society at Saint Joseph’s church.

She enjoyed setting up and decorating for events such as Mother’s Day breakfasts. Roberta taught religious instruction at Saint Mary’s Church and was very involved in annual bazaars at both Saint Joseph’s and Saint Mary’s. She initiated the entry of a plant booth at Saint Mary’s bazaar.

Among her loves and talents were baking, cooking, and canning freezing vegetables from Bart’s vegetable garden. She enjoyed many Italian holiday baking traditions that she shared with her family and friends. She also loved making craft decorations. Family and faith were at the heart of her life.

Roberta is survived by her daughter Ginny, of Ithaca; son Francis, of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Evelyn Grace (Bean and Meatball), Isabella Marie, Cole Steven, Mason Bart, and Natalie Marie Reitano; four fur grandchildren, Bocce, Jovi, Cali, and Bones.

She was predeceased by her brothers Donald and David.

Friends and family are invited to call on Monday, February 7 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 11 West Albany Street, Oswego.

A Catholic Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Mary’s Parish, 103 West Seventh Street, Oswego on Tuesday, February 8 at 10:30 a.m. Entombment will take place in St. Peter Cemetery.

Donations can be made in Roberta’s name to Oswego County Humane Society, 29 W. Seneca Street Oswego or Feeding America.

Arrangements are under the caring guidance of Nelson Funeral Home.

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...